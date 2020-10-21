Angad Bedi Enjoys Playtime 'morning Scenes' With Daughter Mehr During Maldives Vacay

Actor Angad Bedi who is currently spending his quality time with wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr vacationing in the Maldives shared a musical video on social media from one of his morning shenanigans with his daughter. In the clip, the actor can be seen waking up his daughter while playing with her. Apart from documenting his playful time with his daughter, viewers can also listen to the retro song Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar in the background.

Angad Bedi's playtime with daughter Mehr

The video seems to be have been shot by Neha Dhupia which shows the little one cuddling in the bed while Angad struggles to wake up Mehr by lifting her in his arms. Later the two can be seen hugging each other adorably which is sure to melt the hearts of the fans. Meanwhile, Neha also shows the pleasant weather outside their room which was a breezy and clear sky. Towards the end of the video, the Angad can be seen lifting Mehr on his shoulders as she enjoys a ride on it. Angad who seems to be completely engrossed in the playtime mood with his daughter Mehr did not caption the video on Instagram. Actor Sikandar Kher was the first one to pour in his heart for the cute video. Aparshakti Khurana also echoed similar sentiments and expressed his love for the video with many heart-shaped emoticons.

Angad Bedi is very close to his daughter and when it comes to document his father-daughter time on social media, he never refrains to flaunt it with fans. An avid social media user, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor shares pictures and videos of his memorable time with his daughter that just takes the Internet by storm. Recently, he treated fans with another picture with his daughter while traveling with her in-flight on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor can be seen spending some memorable moments with his daughter while playing around. In the first picture, the actor can be seen planting a kiss on Mehr’s face while in the other one he can be seen kissing his daughter on her cheeks as the camera-conscious little one looks away from it. While captioning the post, Angad thanked his wife and Neha Dhupia for clicking the priceless snaps. He further called Mehr as “daddy’s little girl” and wrote that he knew that she was trouble.

Meanwhile, the actor has been winning hearts and appreciation from people for his role as a super cop in his upcoming web show Mumbhai. Makers unveiled the trailer of the series In the trailer, his character works at a tea cafe who later becomes an encounter specialist with a 100 per cent strike-rate. He envisions to clean up the city of criminals. He later gets challenged by a ruthless don with whom he makes an alliance and fights their enemies. But in the end, the trailer leaves one speculating if Angad’s character and the mafia will betray each other or not.

