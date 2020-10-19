Angad Bedi Is All Set To Rule Mumbai City In His Next ALT Balaji Original; Trailer Out

ALT Balaji is coming up with an all-new original series, Mum Bhai, featuring Angad Bedi and many other established actors. Alt Balaji recently launched the Mum Bhai trailer on Youtube. The trailer shows that the show is all about drama, thrill and action. Let’s take a look at the official Mum Bhai trailer.

Mum Bhai Trailer

Angad Bedi will be essaying the lead role in the show. His character works at a tea cafe who later becomes an encounter specialist with a 100 per cent strike-rate. He envisions to clean up the city of criminals. He later gets challenged by a ruthless don with whom he makes an alliance and fights their enemies. But in the end, the trailer leaves one speculatinf if Angad’s character and the mafia will betray each other.

Angad Bedi’s character in the show looks promising. In this upcoming gangster drama, Mum Bhai, he will be seen as a good cop who later makes an alliance with a powerful don. It will be seen in the show whether he is able to stay clean while cleaning up the dirt in the city. Sikandar Kher will also be seen as one of the leads in the movie. He will be essaying the role of a don who later joins Angad’s character in order to end their common enemies. Many fans took to the comment section to applaud the trailer. They loved it and mentioned how they can't wait for the show to release. See how the fans reacted to the trailer.

Mum Bhai cast

While Angad Bedi is in the lead essaying the role of Bhaskar Shetty, other actors in the show include Sandeepa Dhar as Vaishnavi, Sikandar Kher as Rama Shetty, Karamveer Chaudhary as Minister Chavan. Other actors include Sameer Dharmadhikari, Madhurima Roy, etc. The movie has been produced by Apoorva Lakhiya and will stream on Alt Balaji on November 6, 2020.

