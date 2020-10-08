Angad Bedi Shares His 'OOTD' As He Gets Ready For His Shot In 'Mumbhai'; See

Actor Angad Bedi, who was previously seen playing the role of a pilot’s brother in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will be seen playing a fierce cop in Ekta Kapoor’s next we show titles Mumbhai. The cast of the show has resumed shooting and Angad who plays a Mumbai police officer never fails to share glimpses of his looks from the series. Recently, taking to Instagram, the actor shared a BTS photo from the sets of Mumbhai which gave a sneak peek into his fierce avatar as he gets into the layers of his role.

Angad Bedi shares BTS photo

In the photo shared by the actor, Angad can be seen flaunting his ferocious countenance as he dons the cap of a cop. The picture was apparently clicked when the makers were all set to film his shot. Calling it his ‘OOTD’ of the day, Angad glares at the mirror placed in front of him as the camera captures him. In another photo, he stands tall with hands folded and waits for the camera to click his mirror reflection. Check out the post shared by Angad Bedi here:

ALSO READ| Angad Bedi Turns Cop For 'Mumbhai', Shares BTS Pictures As He Gets 'into Bhaskar Shetty'

The post has received a thunderous amount of appreciation and love from his fans. As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, many flooded his comment section with heart and smiley emoticons. Here’s a glimpse of how fans are reacting on the picture:

ALSO READ| Angad Bedi Suffers A Major Jaw Injury On The Sets Of Ekta Kapoor's 'MumBhai'

About Mumbhai

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mumbhai is an upcoming web show which is touted to be set against the backdrop of nineties. The suspense thriller is based on the crimes in Mumbai city. It will also chronicle the friendship of a gangster and a cop. Back in January, the actor reportedly met several policemen to understand his role through the first-hand experience.

ALSO READ| Angad Bedi Says "I’m Missing Cricket In Whites", Fans Assume It's A Hint For Inside Edge 3

In other news, Angad frequently keeps sharing BTS photos from the sets of Mumbhai. Previously, while getting ready for his shot, the actor decided to click a few pictures. Donning a plain black t-shirt, the actor appears to be setting his hair as the camera captures him. Check out the pictures shared by him here:

ALSO READ| Angad Bedi Shows Netizens How To Use A Fire Extinguisher; Fans Thank Him For 'Useful Info'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.