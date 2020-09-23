Angad Bedi shares priceless moments with daughter Mehr, says 'knew you were trouble'

Angad Bedi's priceless moments with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi is something that leaves his fans in awe on social media. Recently, the actor treated fans with another picture with his daughter while traveling with her in-flight on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor can be seen spending some memorable moments with his daughter while playing around.

Angad Bedi's adorable picture with daughter Mehr

In the first picture, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor can be seen planting a kiss on Mehr’s face while in the other one he can be seen kissing his daughter on her cheeks as the camera conscious little one looks away from the camera. While captioning the post, Angad thanked his wife and Neha Dhupia for clicking he priceless snaps. He further called Mehr as “daddy’s little girl” and wrote that he knew that she was trouble.

This is not the first time that the actor has treated fans with some videos and pictures from his leisure time with his daughter. Sometime back, Angad took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel video of him playing with his little munchkin. Sharing the video, Angad Bedi wrote, "Best time spent ever is with her". In this Instagram video, Mehr and Angad can be seen goofing around. She tries to climb on the latter's back. Angad also holds and tries to pick her up. Likely, momma Neha Dhupia has recorded the video.

Angad Bedi added Maroon 5's song Girls Like You in this video. Mehr can be spotted in a lovable nightdress. She wore a polka-dotted outfit, with her hair tied in a cute little blue ribbon. Angad Bedi's caption simply read, "Best time spent ever is with her... Mehr!!! #daddysgirl #daddyslittlegirl The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor is often snapped by paps in the city as he takes strolls with his daughter. A few days back, the actor shared a reel on his Instagram account, while enjoying a stroll around the city, with Mehr. The video was filmed in the nearest park to their house by Neha Dhupia.

(Image credit: Angad Bedi/ Instagram)

