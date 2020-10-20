Angad Bedi Thanks Fans For Showering Love Upon 'MumBhai' Trailer, Says 'Keep It Coming'

Angad Bedi, who is currently enjoying a getaway in the Maldives, took to Instagram and posted two portraits of himself. Sharing the pictures, Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt caption with his post. The actor went on to thank his fans for showering love upon his MumBhai trailer that released on Monday, October 19.

Angad wrote, "Thank you all for the love you have shown towards the trailer of #MUMBHAI. Keep it coming.. I am on my much deserved #vacation". As soon as his post was up, fans of the actor rushed to drop several comments on the pictures. A user wrote, "Awesome, keep up the hard work! Loved the trailer so much. can't wait to watch the series". Many dropped hearts on the post.

Angad thanks fans for loving MumBhai trailer

The makers of MumBhai dropped the trailer of the upcoming web show on October 19. The 3-minute-15 second video hit 253K within 22 hours of its release.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Jab saamne power, paisa aur Mumbai ko rule karne ka mauka ho, toh iss picture ka hero kaun nahi banna chahega! Iss game ke rules the bade simple, jiski goli mein dum vo power mein aa gaya… Bhaskar ke 83 encounters ya Rama ka bhaigiri wala tashan. Kaun jeetne wala tha #MumBhai ka title? Show streaming, 6th Nov, on @altbalaji."

Apart from Angad Bedi, MumBhai also stars Sandeepa Dhar, Sikandar Kher, Sunny Hinduja, Vishwas Kini, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Madhurima Roy, Priyank Sharma and others. As per the trailer of the show, MumBhai will entail the story of how a police officer and encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty would get to any lengths to clean up his city. However, in a turn of events, he gets puzzled with his own mission.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia took the internet by storm after she posted a stunning picture with Angad on October 18. It was her amusing caption that stole the show. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Angad Bedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered.. should I be worried ???". Soon, fans rushed to drop laughing emoticons on the post.

