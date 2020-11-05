Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's “by Far The Best Weekend Of 2020”

Neha Dhupia is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie and television industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Neha Dhupia never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Neha Dhupia shared adorable pictures from her “by far her best weekend of 2020” with husband Angad Bedi and little baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Read further ahead to know all about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s trip.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's photos from their weekend getaway

Neha Dhupia is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why Neha Dhupia’s fans love her social media feed is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shares of her family.

Recently, on November 5, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a bunch of pictures from her weekend trip with Angad Bedi and Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The family visited Hilton Shimla and was accompanied by some more of their closed ones. Neha Dhupia captioned the post, “Thank you @hilton_shillim ... by far our best weekend of 2020 ... we stepped out and away from the city , we stayed close to nature and closer to friends and family. Until we meet again ... here’s a recommendation for everyone 💕”.

On the work front for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi is awaiting the digital release of his upcoming web show MumBhai that also casts Sandeepa Dhar, Sikandar Kher, Sunny Hinduja, Vishwas Kini, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Madhurima Roy, Priyank Sharma, and many others. The plot of MumBhai revolves around the story of how a police officer and encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty would get to any lengths to clean up his city. However, he later gets puzzled in his own mission. The trailer of the show received a thumbs up from fans.

Neha Dhupia is a part of Roadies Revolution, with Prince Narula, Varun Sood and Nikhil Chinapa. During the global pandemic, Neha Dhupia started hosting her talk show No Filter Neha Season 5 by connecting with celebrities through video calls. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and many others have been on the show getting candid with Neha Dhupia.

