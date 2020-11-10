Angad Bedi Calls 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' A Memorable Cop-drama; Speaks On 'MumBhai'

Actor Angad Bedi, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming web-series MumBhai, stated that the last memorable cop drama was Shootout at Lokhandwala, which released in 2007. He also cited that after Shootout At Lokhandwala, he cannot remember a "single cop drama" that was well-written. Interestingly, while talking to Mid-day, Angad Bedi spilled the beans around his upcoming web-series and gave a sneak peek into his personal life.

Angad Bedi on MumBhai & his personal life

Elaborating his piece of mind on the cop drama genre, Angad Bedi added that there have been many gangster films, and stories revolving around the underworld. Bedi said that the objective of MumBhai is to tap the smaller towns because it is an engaging story that can appeal to them. Giving a special mention to producer Ekta Kapoor's vision, Bedi stated that she has the ability to balance both rural and urban audiences. Calling his collaboration with Ekta "fascinating", Bedi said that she gives the actor a free hand.

Coming to his character, the 37-year-old actor informed that it is a tough role and he is shouldering a huge responsibility by doing this role. He added that the writers of the series have made his character Bhaskar Shetty heroic yet vulnerable. Adding more to the same, Angad said that Bhaskar is an underdog; a character that always connects with the audience.

Moving further, the Gunjan Saxena actor also talked about his two-year-old daughter Mehr. While addressing his recent visit to the Maldives for a vacation, Angad said that he and Neha Dhupia are trying to invest their time in her as they can not make her sit with an iPad all the time, and complain later that kids are not active and don't indulge in outdoor activities. Stating his mantra of parenting amid the global pandemic, he shared that the parents have to take that leap of faith, and live life normally.

Angad Bedi's MumBhai

Coming to his upcoming series, it is created by Apoorva Lakhia. The show will start streaming from November 12 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Along with Angad, it will also see Sikander Kher as a pivotal character.

