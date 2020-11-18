Angad Bedi Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Daughter Mehr, Says ‘lucky To Have You'

After actress Neha Dhupia shared endearing pictures of daughter Mehr on her second birthday, Angad Bedi also shared precious pictures with his daughter from the recent Maldives vacay. Angad extended his wishes while recalling this day two years back when the little one was handed over to them in the hospital. He described his happiness of being a proud parent to his adorable daughter.

Angad Bedi's wishes for daughter

In the pictures shared by Angad on Instagram, he can be seen sitting with his daughter on a beachside while enjoying a sunny afternoon. While captioning the beautiful pictures, the Mumbhai actor reminisced the birth of his daughter and wrote, “Today at 11:25 am you were born to us...Happy birthday to our baby girl “Mehr” she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents.”

Apart from Angad, earlier, in the day, Neha had taken to Instagram to share multiple pictures from their water house in the Maldives. While wishing her daughter, Neha Dhupia gave life advice to daughter Mehr. In the post, she wished that she be always curious, sing even if she doesn’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, and spread joy wherever she goes.

Neha wrote, “Our little baby girl ... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi #2yearsold.”

Mehr was born on November 18, 2018, the same year when her actor parents tied the knot. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the short film Devi starring Kajol. She currently hosts her talk show No Filter Neha Season 5. Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He also stars in Mum Bhai which streams on Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

