Angad Bedi Has A Special Birthday Wish For Yuvraj Singh; Check Out His Post

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi and cricketer Yuvraj Singh have been friends for a very long time. On the occasion of Yuvraj Singh's birthday, Angad Bedi wished him by sharing a few old pictures of the two. Their photos on Yuvraj Singh's birthday definitely spell bromance. Take a look at Angad Bedi and Yuvraj Singh's photos on his birthday.

Angad Bedi shares throwback photos on Yuvraj's birthday

Actor Angad Bedi took to his Instagram to share throwback pictures on Yuvraj Singh's 39th birthday. The first photo is from a party where the duo wore colourful hats. The quality of the photo is very low which means that the photo was clicked many years ago with a basic phone camera. In the second picture, Yuvraj and Angad are seen wearing black jackets.

They hugged each other as they posed for the camera. In the third picture, the duo is seen shaking a leg at an event on the stage. Angad Bedi's fans wished Yuvi on his birthday in the comment section. Take a look at these three bromance photos of Angad Bedi and Yuvraj Singh and some comments on the post.

A sneak peek into Angad Bedi's Instagram

Angad Bedi often shares pictures and videos from his professional as well as his personal life. He recently shared a set of throwback photos from the launch event of his Amazon Prime show Inside Edge. He was seen posing with the team of the series. He thanked the producer of the series Ritiesh Sidwani. Take a look at the series of pictures he shared.

Supporting the farmer's protest, he also shared a few pictures from regarding it. He shared a picture where the farmers are being served rotis by the policemen as they protest against the bill. He also shared a photo singer and actor Diljeet Dosanj who is currently with the farmers. Angad appreciated his efforts and wrote that he is the true son of the soil. He also shared a few closeup shots of the farmers in the protest. He wrote that these are the true faces of the farmers and not what the media portrays. He asked the media to act responsibly for what they show.

