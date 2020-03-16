Angad Bedi Hits Back At Trolls On Neha Dhupia; Says 'Ukhad Lo Jo Ukhad Na Hai'

Neha Dhupia has been making quite many headlines after her comment on one of the contestants on Roadies did not go down well with the audience. The actor is at the peak of the limelight with a trail of the trolls and memes about her on social media. Her videos of the same have gone massively viral too.

After all this, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and broke silence expressing how she feels. Calling the entire ruckus as unacceptable, she wrote, 'What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice is regardless of someone, man or woman. Adultery is a moral choice and moral choices are always ambiguous.' And now, husband Angad Bedi also has a befitting reply to the negatives that surround his wife.

Angad Bedi hits back at trolls with a befitting caption

Neha Dhupia, who was was trolled by netizens over her comment on a relationship, penned a big note, expressing her thoughts about the same. Her Instagram post received many comments from Bollywood stars namely- Priyank Sharma, Karan Johar, Sonu Sonu Sood, Aparshakti Khurrana amongst others. And now husband Angad Bedi has also joined the bandwagon and shared a stunning post for all the haters.

Sharing five different photographs with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi captioned the post saying, 'Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!! @nehadhupia ✊️✊️ #itsmychoice'.

Here’s Neha Dhupia's entire statement

