Angad Bedi Holds 'Mann Ki Baat' Session, Asks Answers From Netizens

Angad Bedi is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He regularly shares updates about his work and life for his social media family. He also makes sure that he interacts with his fans through the social media platform. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel in which he asked his fans their ‘Mann Ki Baat’. For all the people who are wondering about what Angad Bedi had to ask his fans, here is everything you need to know about it.

Angad Bedi asks Mann Ki Baat

Angad Bedi took to his official Instagram handle and shared a reel. In the video, Angad Bedi asked his fans their Mann Ki Baat about what they feel about girls. In the video he can be heard asking, “Sawaal. You like kudiyan with makeup or kudiya without makeup? Jawaab do” (A question. You like girls with makeup or girls without makeup? answer it” He captioned the video as “#mannkibaat ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ @1469original” Here is a look at Angad Bedi's Instagram video.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Reveals Neha Dhupia's 'secret Name', Check Out

Netizens come up with interesting answers

As soon as he shared the video on his Instagram handle, fans took to the comments section and shared their Mann Ki Baat on the question asked by the actor. Several users commented by saying that they like girls without makeup while others commented by saying they like girls with makeup. Some users also had fun in the comment section with their witty responses. One of the users wrote, “Kudiya honi chayhiyee bassðŸ˜‚” Here is a look at some of the comments on Angad Bedi's Instagram video.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shares 'Soorma' Edit Video Made By Diljit Dosanjh's Fans; Says 'Loved This'

Angad Bedi's videos

Angad Bedi's videos are always a favourite among his fans. He keeps his fans entertained through short videos about his daily life with wife Neha Dhupia and his daughter Mehr. He recently shared a video with daughter Mehr in which he is seen feeding his dogs. The adorable father-daughter duo shared a cute moment with the dogs. Here is a look at Angad Bedi’s video.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Has A Special Birthday Wish For Yuvraj Singh; Check Out His Post

Also Read | Angad Bedi Celebrates ‘1 Year Of Inside Edge 2’; Shares Pics From The Sets

Angad Bedi's movies

Angad Bedi is known for his roles in various Bollywood movies like F.A.L.T.U, Pink, Dear Zindagi and Tiger Zinda Hai among others. Apart from his movies, he has also hosted TV shows like Cook Na Kaho, Extraaa Innings T20 and Emotional Atyachar. He got married to his girlfriend Neha Dhupia in a private ceremony in May 2018. They welcomed their baby daughter Mehr in November that year.

Image Credits: Angad Bedi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.