Angad Bedi Reveals Neha Dhupia's 'secret Name', Check Out

On Jan 18, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and answered his fans' questions through Instagram stories. The actor hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media. During this session, he also answered a few questions related to wife Neha Dhupia. One of the Instagram users asked Bedi to share the secret name he calls Neha Dhupia. The actor shared a very funny video answering the question and revealed that he calls Neha Dhupia "chotu" or "chote". He posted the video in his weird and quirky accent.

Image credit - Angad Bedi's Instagram stories

Further, another Angad Bedi's follower asked him about when he first met Neha Dhupia. The follower questioned, "Was Ungli ka shooting where you met Neha the first time". Answering this fan question, Angad Bedi simply recorded a video featuring Neha and agreed with the fan by raising his eyebrows. Confused Neha Dhupia asked Angad Bedi what he was doing, while the latter recorded her video.

Image credit - Angad Bedi's Instagram stories

One of Angad Bedi's fans asked him to name one thing for which he was most proud of Neha Dhupia. The fan wrote, "One thing that you are most proud Neha Dhupia because of?". The MumBhai star shared a quirky video answering this question. He simply read the question and kept thinking. He also tagged Neha Dhupia in his story and added laughing emojis.

Image credit - Angad Bedi's Instagram stories

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have come a long way together. The former had a huge crush on the Roadies Gang Leader when he was playing cricket for Delhi in under-19. Reports also reveal that Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia started dating while the former was in a relationship with Nora Fatehi. Later in 2018, Neha got pregnant and the couple tied the knot in a ceremony at a Gurudwara on May 10, 2018. On Nov 18, 2018, Neha gave birth to their lovely daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

