Angad Bedi Celebrates ‘1 Year Of Inside Edge 2’; Shares Pics From The Sets

Actor Angad Bedi took to his Instagram to celebrate a year since Inside Edge season 2 released. He thanked the team of the show including his co-actors, producers and director along with which he shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of the show. Scroll down to take a look at the post shared by him and what he has to say.

Angad Bedi celebrates ‘1 year of Inside Edge 2’

Actor Angad Bedi celebrated a year since the second season of Inside Edge released with an Instagram post, He took to his feed, yesterday on December 6, 2020, and he uploaded a series of pictures from the shoots of the sports drama web-series and also thanked the various people on the team of the show. At the end of his caption, he signed off as his character from the show, Arvind Vashishthh.

Bedi wrote, “#1year to @insideedgeamazon season2. Thank you @ritesh_sid for backing us producer sahaab. @krnx for believing in us as a unit. @gurmmeetsingh #Akaashbhatia @bhatiaaakash @excelmovies #mohit and my gem of co-actors. And here is to the audience who have showered so much love and adulation… this is Arvind Vashishthh signing” followed by a heart and joined hands emoji. The post has 4.9k likes so far and has comments by various fans and friends of the actor. Take a look at the comments here.

More about Inside Edge

The sports drama web series was created by Karan Anshuman and released on Amazon Prime Video. The first season made it to the streaming platform on July 10, 2017, and the second season followed on December 6, 2019. It revolves around a fictional cricket team named Mumbai Mavericks and received positive reviews worldwide with a nomination for Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards. The ensemble cast includes Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, Manu Rishi, Amit Sial, Karan Oberoi, and Asha Saini.

