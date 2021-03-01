Angad Bedi Is Back To His Ritual While Daughter Tries To Get Out Of Bed; See Videos

Angad Bedi is a fitness enthusiast and works out regularly. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his workout. In the post, Angad was seen at the gym. In his caption, he shared that working out was his ritual. On the other hand, his daughter, Mehr was trying to get out of bed. Take a look below.

Also read: Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr Dances To Tunes Of 'Kudi Nu Nachne De'; Actor Calls Her 'pride'

Angad Bedi is back to his ritual

In the workout video, Angad was seen in a black tee and shorts. He was seen performing his arms and shoulder workout while standing in front of the mirror. One can see gym equipment and dumbbells in the background. In his caption, Angad wrote, “Back to my ritual.. my training!! #mondaymotivation #nevergiveup.” He also added a song to his video which was Gimme That by Chris Brown. Take a look at his post and the comments left by his fans and followers.

Also read: Neha Dhupia Renames February 6 As '#AngadBedi Day' As She Wishes Husband On His B'day

Mehr Dhupia Bedi cannot get out of bed

While Angad was back to his ritual, his daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi was trying to get out of bed. Angad’s wife, Neha Dhupia shared a glimpse of their daughter on her feed. She shared a boomerang video of her daughter while she was getting out of bed. Mehr was seen in a white nightdress, while her back faced towards the camera. Neha captioned her post by writing, “#mondaymood ... Me trying to get out of bed .... #justcannot @mehrdhupiabedi.” Fans dropped lots of love on her post.

Also read: Angad Bedi's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The "Soorma" Actor

More about Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi made his debut with the film Kaya Taran in 2004. He has appeared in films such as F.A.L.T.U, Pink, Dear Zindagi and Tiger Zinda Hai. He was recently seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia has appeared in films such as Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Singh Is Kinng, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala and more. She was last seen in the short film named Step Up on Hotstar. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Sanak. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and also stars Vidyut Jamwal, Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and welcomed their daughter in the same year.

Also read: Angad Bedi Shares Adorable Picture With Daughter Mehr, Calls Her 'his World'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.