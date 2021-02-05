Angad Bedi's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The "Soorma" Actor

Angad Bedi is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The Soorma actor has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for nearly 20 years now. In order to test your knowledge about the actor or get to know him better, you can take Angad Bedi's birthday quiz. The quiz below is based on Angad Bedi's movies, his personal life, and his digital show Mum Bhai and many other similar pieces of Angad Bedi's Trivia.

Angad Bedi's birthday quiz:

1) What was the day on which Angad Bedi's wife, Neha Dhupia and he tied the knot?

a) May 10, 2018

b) May 17th, 2017

c) July 14th, 2019

d) 18th August, 2017

2) Which famous personality from the following list is related to Angad Bedi?

a) Ankush Bedi

b) Bishan Singh Bedi

c) Kiran Bedi

d) Aadya Bedi

3) Angad Bedi's Mumbhai sees the actor play the character of an .......... ?

a) A gangster

b) A vagabond

c) A dancer

d) An encounter specialist

4) What is the name of the cooking show that Angad Bedi was seen appearing in?

a) Khaana Khazaana

b) MasterChef India

c) Cook Na Kaho

d) Jon Favreau's The Chef Show

5) Which movie is Angad Bedi's Bollywood debut film?

a) Tanu Weds Manu

b) F.A.L.T.U

c) Rockstar

d) Yeh Saali Zindagi

6) Which movie brought Angad Bedi his much-deserved recognition?

a) The Zoya Factor

b) Kaya Taran

c) Soorma

d) PINK

7) Where did Angad Bedi go schooling?

a) Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai

b) New Era School in Panchgani

c) Bishop Cotton School, Shimla

d) Bloom Public School, New Delhi

8) Angad Bedi, at one point in time, was going to be a part of yet another biopic, but as its titular character. What was the name of that personality?

a) Mahatma Gandhi

b) Narendra Modi

c) Sanjay Dutt

d) Milkha Singh

9) Angad Bedi and cricket go back a long way. It is said that he's especially close friends with a legendary cricketer. What is his name?

a) Yuvraj Singh

b) Sachin Tendulkar

c) Virat Kohli

d) Ishaan Sharma

10) Angad Bedi, at one point in time, even hosted a reality show. What was its name?

a) UTV Bindaas' Cash Cab

b) UTV Bindaas' Emotional Atyachaar

c) Roadies

d) Splitsvilla

11) In which city was Angad Bedi born?

a) Delhi

b) Mumbai

c) Kolkata

d) Bengaluru

12) One of Angad Bedi's movies is a sports biopic. What is its name?

a) Million Dollar Arm

b) Sachin: A billion dreams

c) Concussion

d) Soorma

13) Angad Bedi's wife, actor Neha Dhupia, is also the host of a podcast. What is it called?

a) No Filter Neha

b) Neha Dhupia Speaks

c) Neha Dhupia's What Women Want

d) Neha Dhupia's GabFest

14) Months after their marriage, Angad Bedi and his wife were blessed with a baby girl. What name did they give her?

a) Ananya Dhupia Bedi

b) Neha Dhupia Bedi Jr.

c) Mehr Dhupia Bedi

d) Camilla Dhupia Bedi

15) What was the year in which Angad Bedi made his film debut?

a) 2004

b) 2009

c) 1999

d) 2002

Answers:1-a, 2-b, 3-d, 4-c, 5-b, 6-d, 7-c, 8-d, 9-a, 10-b, 11-a, 12-d, 13-a, 14-c, 15-a

