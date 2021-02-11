Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr Dances To Tunes Of 'Kudi Nu Nachne De'; Actor Calls Her 'pride'

Angad Bedi took to his official Instagram handle on February 11 and shared an adorable video featuring himself and his daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In the video, Mehr can be seen dancing to the tunes of Angrezi Medium’s Kudi Nu Nachne De. Angad carried his daughter on his shoulder while she can be seen enjoying her time with him. The Soorma actor penned a sweet caption while sharing the video clip. Take a look at his latest adorable video:

Angad Bedi shares his daughter's adorable video

In the video, Angad can be seen wearing a brown tee and black shorts, while Mehr wore her cartoon nightdress. Her short hair was tied in a high bun. The father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying their quality time on a winter night. Angad added Vishal Dadlani and Sachin- Jigar’s Kudi Nu Nachne De song on the post. As part of his caption, he wrote, “Daughters are not just the pride of our homes... but our Nation!!” with a red heart.

As soon as the video was uploaded, his fans were quick enough to like the post and dropped positive comments. A fan commented, “She is the cutest” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another fan simply wrote, “Cuteness overload” and dropped hugging face emoticons. A netizen commented, “Positive attitude give toward us” with a red heart. Another one commented, “Omg Mehr” with several hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Adorable pics of Angad Bedi's daughter

Well, this isn’t the first time that Angad has shared an adorable post with Mehr. Angad Bedi's family pics and Mehr's videos are a common sight on the actor's feed. In one of his recent posts, the actor held Mehr in his arms and kissed her head. In the picture, Mehr can be seen hugging her dad and wearing an orange coloured dress. While Angad can be seen wearing a lined white shirt. The actor added black sunglasses to complete his look. In the caption, he simply wrote, “My world!!! Mehr” with a red heart.

Many of his fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Neha Dhupia too dropped several red hearts. A fan commented, “So cute” with a red heart. Another fan wrote, “She is so cute Angad. The bond you two share is just amazing. I’m sure every father needs to know this, love you two”.

Image Source: Angad Bedi's Instagram

