Neha Dhupia Renames February 6 As '#AngadBedi Day' As She Wishes Husband On His B'day

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday on February 6, 2021. She thought of a fun caption to make her post sound unique and stand out among a sea of wishes for one’s spouse. The actor wished Angad Bedi by saying that she was officially going to be renaming the day as ‘#AngadBedi day' and went on to call him her ‘love.’ The actor posted a picture and a boomerang of the loved-up couple who shares a daughter.

Neha Dhupia's wish on Angad Bedi's birthday

The picture that Neha Dhupia posted shows the couple enjoying some downtime by the sea. They seem to be isolated in some kind of a little shanty with a straw and bamboo shelter. Both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are casually dressed and the picture looks like viewers are getting a peek into the private life of the couple without any of the glitz and glamour associated with Bollywood.

Angad Bedi is sporting a shirtless look with perfect tan. He is smiling into the camera with his trademark buzzcut and trimmed facial hair. Neha Dhupia can be seen in a white bikini top and sporting a no-makeup look. The boomerang of the two shows the couple smiling into the camera lovingly with Neha Dhupia blinking as she smirks.

The actor had posted pictures of herself and her husband earlier in January too. The two seem to love the water if their pictures are anything to go by. They are seen enjoying a ride out on the sea. Bedi is wearing a regular grey t-shirt while Neha Dhupia is seen in an army green cami with a red bandana and oversized sunglasses.

She has some chunky bangles on her hand. She has captioned the picture with a series of emojis “🚣‍♀️, 🐬, ⛅️ = 😍” which denotes that the couple loves nothing more than some sun and sea and a boat ride is their idea of a good time. While Neha Dhupia is smiling widely, Bedi is squinting a little because of the sun on his face.

