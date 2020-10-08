Angad Bedi Praises Neha Dhupia's Podcast 'No Filter Neha'; Says 'proud Of Mrs'

Actress Neha Dhupia’s popular English Podcast series No Filter Neha recently won appreciation from Neha Dhupia’s husband and actor Angad Bedi. The actor shared the video of the upcoming episode of the podcast where the actress spoke about partnering with Save The Children foundation. In the small video, the actress spoke about inviting young change-makers who are working hard to bring about a revolution in their respective communities.

In the video, Neha while praising the efforts of the young minds said, “We at No Filter Neha have partnered with save the children to empower the young change-makers who are actively bringing about a revolution in their communities; connecting with NGOs to create organization. Little change makers who are leaving no stone unturned. In the special series, we shall speak with some inspiring children like Saleha who is a crusader for menstrual hygiene, Farhana, and many more who have brought about a change in the society with their tireless efforts.”

While captioning the post, Angad who is proud of his wife, wrote that he is proud of his wife Neha Dhupia for thinking about such special children. He further wrote that No Filter Neha is a great initiative. At last, he also praised all the children and wrote, “kids really are the future and they can do with a little help from us.” At last, Angad also urged people to donate for these children.

Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha has the same old fun formats with a twist and turns. The show is co-produced and being host by Neha Dhupia. The primary purpose of the show is to know how actors and celebrities are making sense of the new normal and how their lives have changed in the past few months.

Earlier, Neha Dhupia who was back with the fifth season of her talk show, No Filter Neha was started amid the coronavirus lockdown. The first episode was aired with Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, which is now live on the streaming platform from August 25, 2020. During his appearance, the actor revealed how he 'got over the dark'.

