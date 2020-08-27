Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About How He 'got Over The Dark' On 'No Filter Neha'

Actor Neha Dhupia is back with the fifth season of her talk show, No Filter Neha. The much-awaited talk show was filmed during the lockdown. The podcast’s first episode was with Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, which is now live on the streaming platform from August 25, 2020. During his appearance, the actor revealed how he 'got over the dark'. Read to know what Saif Ali Khan told on the podcast.

When Saif spoke about how he got over the dark

Saif Ali Khan said that he actually had an experience with LSD once when he was 22. He said, “I realised that I’m not scared of the dark anymore. I used to be. It could have gone either way apparently. It is dangerous maybe I could have developed a phobia of the dark, you know. That could have happened as well. But this is what happened. And I realised with all clarity that there is nothing in the dark except darkness. And I’ve never been scared since. Except now I think it’s worn off''.

The actor further added, “It’s an art form to frighten someone anyway but like a subtle shiver you get and its gotta be short obviously, and it’s gotta be scary, and it’s gotta be well written and descriptive. The great writers sometimes weigh-in and kind of write a ghost story, and it’s like singing summertime, you know where all the singers have done it because it’s a song with a range where you can show off your skills''. Saif also noted, “Similarly, Charles Dickens, Emily Edwards and various people, everyone’s written a ghost story, and that’s the time you can see their class. The Oxford book of ghost stories has a great collection that starts from the first ghost story written to one of the most recent ones; they’re just really good and lovely to read at night before going to sleep.”

About No Filter Neha

Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha has the same old fun formats with a twist and turns. The show is co-produced and being host by Neha Dhupia. The primary purpose of the show is to know how actors and celebrities are making sense of the new normal and how their lives have changed in the past few months.

Saif's next projects

On the work front, the Race actor is all set to feature in Varun V. Sharma’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie revolves around the life of Bunty and Babli who are forced out of retirement with their trademark sigil starting to appear across India after a spate of robberies. The movie has completed its filming phase and is expected to release in late 2020.

