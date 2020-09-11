Angad Bedi Shares Adorable Video Of His 'Dhakad' Daughter Mehr, Fans Call Her 'doll'

Actor Angad Bedi often shares adorable pictures and videos of his daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The actor is often papped around the city as he takes strolls with his daughter. He recently shared a reel on his Instagram account, while enjoying a stroll around the city, with her. Check out his daughter's latest 'Dhakad' video below:

Angad Bedi shares adorable video of Mehr Dhupia Bedi

Angad Bedi visited a nearby park with his daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. She was wearing a t-shirt promoting her mother Neha Dhupia's podcast show NoFilterNeha, with the initials of her name printed on it. She was seated on a tricycle and Angad Bedi shot a video of her enjoying her ride while the song 'Dhakad' played in the background.

Amongst many of Angad Bedi's fans on Instagram, few of them left cute comments under the video, for his daughter. While some commented that Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter had taken their heart, some also commented on calling her 'cutie' and 'doll'. One of Angad Bedi's followers also left a comment under the video, saying, 'daddy the best'.

Angad Bedi also shared another video of his little doll, as she fed pigeons in a park near her home. Along with the video, Angad Bedi played the song Asmaan di Pari in the background. The song is from his recent film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he portrayed the character of Gunjan Saxena's brother. Angad Bedi called his daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi his 'Asmaan di Pari', the angel of his life.

On the work front, Angad Bedi will be seen in a web series Mumbhai. The actor is expected to play the character of Bhaskar Shetty, an encounter specialist in this upcoming web series. The series will also star Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma, along with Sikander Kher, who will be playing the role of a don.

