Angad Bedi Shares Rehearsal Clip From 'Gunjan Saxena' Days As A Tribute To Anil Kapoor

Angad Bedi and Jahnvi Kapoor have a special tribute for Anil Kapoor. The former took to his Instagram to share a snippet from the duo’s Gunjan Saxena days. Have a look at the video.

Angad Bedi’s post ft. Jahnvi Kapoor: Tribute to Anil Kapoor

The actor shared this video on his feed which is the rehearsal of a scene from the movie Gunjan Saxena. He captioned the post as – “Dance like nobody’s watching.. @anilskapoor sir this is a tribute to you. Rehearsal scene from our film #gunjansaxenathekargilgirl when Gunjan expresses “Dada main pilot ban na chahti hoon”.

The song that plays in the background is from Anil Kapoor’s movie hit movie Ram Lakhan. The song My Name is Lakhan has been an ever-green dance number and its hook step is almost known to all fans. Angad Bedi said that the video was his 'Monday Motivation' and also mentioned that the video was a tribute to Anil Kapoor. The comments on the post were full of love for Angad and Jahnvi.

Fans reactions to the post

About Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena was a biopic on the life of the first female officer of the Indian Air Force. The movie starred Jahnvi Kapoor playing the lead character, along with Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. The biopic was released on Netflix on August 12th and has garnered mixed reviews from critics and viewers.

Angad Bedi’s Instagram

Angad Bedi is quite active on his Instagram as he often shares intriguing pictures and videos, keeping his fans entertained. His Instagram feed features BTS from shoots to moments with his wife Neha Dhupia, etc. But what often garners massive attention is his pictures with daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

The doting father recently took to Instagram to share a video with Mehr as they had some fun moments while grooving to Maroon 5 song Girls Like You. Angad’s caption clearly explained his joy as he said: ''Best time spent ever is with her... Mehr!!! #daddysgirl #daddyslittlegirl â˜ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜''.

