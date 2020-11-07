Mehr Dhupia Bedi Enjoys Fun Time Feeding Horses At Stable With Father Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi recently posted a video with his daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi on Instagram. The actor was seen holding her in his arms as they both fed horses at a stable. Mehr Dhupia Bedi was seen enjoying with her father as she pointed at horses and asked her dad to feed them. Both Angad Bedi and Mehr were seen twinning in white outfits.

Angad Bedi posted the picture with the caption “our Mehr”. He also mentioned that Mehr is daddy’s little girl and tagged his wife Neha Dhupia. Angad Bedi’s fans were in complete awe as they showered love on Mehr in the comment section. Take a look at Angad Bedi’s Instagram post.

Angad Bedi shares cute pictures with daughter Mehr

Angad Bedi has been spending his weekend at Hilton Shillim Retreat with his wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Earlier, he posted a picture with daughter Mehr where the duo was busy finding the right stones to play. Angad and Mehr were captured candidly while they were searching for stones. In another picture, the actor was seen carrying baby Mehr on his shoulders as they explored the resort. Angad Bedi shared the picture with the caption, "#fatherdaughter at @hilton_shillim trying to find an alternative to “Kanche” ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ kitnoo me khele hai “kanche” bataaoðŸ“¸ @nehadhupia #daddyslittlegirl #baby". (sic) Take a look at Angad Bedi and Mehr's pictures.

Neha Dhupia shares glimpses of her good weekend

Earlier, Neha Dhupia also posted a bunch of pictures where she was seen posing with her husband Angad and daughter Mehr. Cherishing the memories of a good weekend, Neha Dhupia gave glimpses of what all things she has done while residing at the picturesque location. She shared pictures of her enjoying with Mehr in the fields and also at the stable feeding horses. The actor also posted a group photo with people who accompanied her while exploring the resort.

Neha Dhupia posted the pictures with the caption, "Thank you @hilton_shillim ... by far our best weekend of 2020 ... we stepped out and away from the city, we stayed close to nature and closer to friends and family. Until we meet again ... here’s a recommendation for everyone ðŸ’•".

