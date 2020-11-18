Neha Dhupia Hopes Her 'Little Simbaa' Mehr 'spreads Joy Wherever She Goes' As She Turns 2

Actor and MTV Roadies' gang leader Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi's muchkin, Mehr Dhupia Bedi celebrates her second birthday today, i.e. November 18, 2020. Thus, to celebrate her toddler's birthday, mom Neha penned an aww-dorable birthday wish on Instagram along with sharing a streak of cutesy pictures with Mehr and husband Angad from their recent trip to the Maldives. Referring to her daughter as her 'Little Simbaa', the 40-year-old wishes for Mehr to 'spread joy wherever she goes'.

Neha Dhupia pens a heartfelt wish on 'Doll' Mehr Dhupia Bedi's birthday

As Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter, Mehr turned two today, her mother hopes for her to 'light up the room with her adorable smile'. Earlier this morning, the Helicopter Eela actor took to her Instagram handle to share several cute and candid photographs from her recent family getaway to the Maldives. Along with sharing a bunch of photographs with Angad and Mehr, Neha penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'little baby girl', revealing a list of things she wants her daughter to continue doing as she grows up.

In the pictures posted by her on her Instagram handle, the trio not only shelled out major family goals, but also vacay goals as they posed in front of multiple scenic locales of the South Asian island. Neha's birthday wish for Mehr read:

Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabed

Meanwhile, father Angad Bedi is currently basking in the success of his much-awaited crime-drama series titled Mum Bhai. Alongside Angad, the Alt Balaji web-series stars Sandeepa Dhar, Sikandar Kher, and Sameer Dharmadhikari in pivotal roles. The Akshay Choubey directorial had created quite a buzz with its trailer release and was finally premiered on both Alt Balaji and Zee5 on November 12, 2020. Ever since its release, Mum Bhai has been garnering a positive response from the critics as well the audience.

Watch the trailer of 'Mum Bhai' on YouTube below:

