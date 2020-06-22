Neha Dhupia Calls Little Mehr A 'strong Girl' As She 'beats Up' Her Dad Angad Bedi; Watch

Neha Dhupia made all of her Insta family say “aww” when she posted a sweet boomerang of her daughter and her husband Angad. But this not the first time this Bollywood family has melted hearts on Instagram with their posts and videos. Both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi often share their daughter’s pictures and videos on Instagram with their fans.

Neha Dhupia’s daughter makes her proud in this Instagram post

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the sweetest couples in Bollywood. This acting duo has been winning hearts on the internet for quite some time now. But this power couple has been setting some major #familygoals since they welcomed their daughter Mehr in 2018.

Both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi often share pictures and videos of their daughter and touch hearts everywhere. A recent Instagram post by Neha Dhupia has proved that her daughter Mehr is not only a cute but strong little girl as well. This Neha Dhupia Instagram post is a Boomerang video.

Also read | Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Share Pictures Of Daughter Mehr As She Turns 19 Months

In this video, little Mehr is sitting on her father, Angad Bedi’s back, and pulling his T-shirt. The video shows Mehr is trying to wake up her father, while her mother Neha is busy recording this adorable exchange. Neha Dhupia also added an adorable caption to this video and also called her daughter Mehr “a strong girl”. She wrote, “#mondaymood beating daddy up! My strong girl”. Watch Neha Dhupia’s boomerang video here.

Also read | Angad Bedi Urges Followers To Talk To Their Parents In Good As Well As Bad Times; See Post

But as mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that Neha Dhupia has posted adorable pictures and videos of her daughter. The actor and podcast host celebrated Father’s Day with three sweet posts dedicated to her husband Angad Bedi, her father, and her father-in-law.

In her first post dedicated to her father-in-law and her father, she wrote, “What more can a girl ask or #happyfathersday pa & dad. My always and forever”. See Neha Dhupia’s post here.

For her post dedicated to her father, she posted a picture of him with her and Mehr. Neha captioned the image by stating, “My happy place, in my daddy’s arms. #happyfathersday pa. I love you soooo much pa and I love you sooooo much nanoooo”. See Neha Dhupia’s post here.

In her third and final Father’s Day post, she posted a picture of Angad cradling Mehr in his arms. Neha captioned this image by saying, “Her happy place, in her daddy’s arms. #happyfathersday Mehr ke papa, we love u so much”. See Neha’s post’s here.

Also read | Angad Bedi Makes Fun Of Neha Dhupia For Her Work From Home Routine, Invites Her Wrath

Also read | Neha Dhupia Takes A Subtle Jibe On Depression And Foreign Diplomacy 'experts'; Check Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.