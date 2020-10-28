Angad Bedi Seems To Be In High Spirits As He Resumes Shooting For 'MumBhai'

Actor Angad Bedi is back to work after his Maldives vacation with his family. The actor recently posted a couple of pictures of himself getting dressed to commence the shoot of his new web series MumBhai. Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same in the article below.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi 'made good memories' in Maldives, latter says 'Until next time'

Angad Bedi gets back to work

Also Read | Angad Bedi announces 'MumBhai' teaser release date, leaves fans intrigued with poster

In the first picture, fans can see the actor getting his hair done, while someone clicks his picture. Angad seems to be saying something to the photographer and looks very relaxed. Everyone around Angad is seen sporting a face mask. In the next picture, fans can spot a close up of the actor. The picture is taken from the side and Angad again seems to be in high spirits. The post is captioned - 'Boys at work...'

Also Read | Angad Bedi unveils grim first poster of 'MumBhai' featuring star cast of crime series

Many fans liked and commented on the post. A few mentioned that the actor looked great and other fans left heart and fire emojis in the comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Angad Bedi's Instagram

Also Read | Angad Bedi’s first look from 'Mum-Bhai' evokes curiosity around the crime series

The picture was shot by a photographer from Parvez Reflaction Aalon, as mentioned in the caption. Angad Bedi has availed the services of the salon many times before. Here is another photo from the salon's Instagram handle that proves it:

Angad Bedi's MumBhai

Angad Bedi's upcoming web series is called MumBhai. The series will be directed by Akshay Choubey and features Angad Bedi, Karamveer Choudhary and Sandeepa Dhar in the lead roles. Reports indicate that the show will be about encounter specialist named Bhaskar Shetty and his attempts to nab the dons in the city of Mumbai. Angad also uploaded a poster of the series. The post was captioned - 'Navaa poster dekho bhai!!! Kaisa laga bolo.. Jab baat ho Mumbai par raaj karne ki, tab koi kissi ka dost nahi'. Take a look:

Angad Bedi's photos

Angad is very active on his Instagram and was recently spotted enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. In one post, he can be seen with his wife Neha Dhupia in a pool. Take a look:

In another post, Angad can be seen with Neha and their baby. Many fans liked and commented positive things on the post. Take a look:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.