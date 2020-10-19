Angad Bedi Unveils Grim First Poster Of 'MumBhai' Featuring Star Cast Of Crime Series

On October 17, actor Angad Bedi took to his social media handle and shared the first poster of his upcoming crime and thriller web series, MumBhai. Along with him, the first poster also featured the star cast of the web-series, such Karamveer Choudhary and Sandeepa Dhar, among many others. In the poster, Angad Bedi is seen sitting on a couch while posing with a gun.

On the other side, all the other characters are seen giving intense pose. Instagramming the poster, Angad wrote, "First poster out... MUM-BHAI #BHASKARSHETTY coming soon". To conclude his caption, Bedi also tagged the makers of the upcomer. Scroll down to take a look at MumBhai's first poster.

Within a day, the poster managed to garner a positive response from Angad's 521k followers. Many from his fans flooded the comments section with fire and red-heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "Looking forward to watch it soon buddy" while another asserted, "Can’t wait to watch" along with a red-heart emoticon.

Interestingly, the 37-year-old actor also dropped the details of the trailer while giving a peek into his character Bhaskar Shetty with a teaser video. In the teaser video, Angad's character stated that he does not trust anyone except himself. Angad wrote a Hindi caption, which meant, "He was known to the 90s Mumbai as well as the underworld". Bedi also introduced another pivotal character Rama, which will be essayed by Sikandar Kher. He also shared that the trailer of the series will be dropped on October 19.

Details of Angad Bedi's web series

Coming to the upcoming web-series' story, it will revolve around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai’s seedy underbelly from the late eighties to early 2000. Angad will be seen portraying the role of Bhaskar Shetty, a cop who is out to clean the streets of the 90s Mumbai. Produced by Apoorva Lakhia, MumBhai will start streaming on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 Premium from November 6 onwards. Last week, the makers unveiled a gripping audio clip with a conversation between a Don and his underling, talking about Shetty.

