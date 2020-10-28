Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi 'made Good Memories' In Maldives, Latter Says 'Until Next Time'

On October 27, Angad Bedi took to Instagram and posted two adorable photos with his wife, Neha. Angad mentioned that they made some good memories. He wrote, 'Thank you @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives for a lovely trip and such warm hospitality. until next time. @nehadhupia #vacation #maldives #familyuntil next time'. Looks like Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's vacation in the Maldives has come to an end.

In the photos, the couple was seen having a gala time in the infinity pool. While Neha sported a black beachwear, Angad flaunted his chiselled physique. The duo's photos garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans rushed to comment on them. A user wrote, 'Admirable couple'.

As soon as Neha caught a glimpse of the post, she wrote, 'Let's go back!'. Angira Dhar also dropped a heart. Many commented with awestruck emoticons on their pics.

Earlier, Neha Dhupia took the internet by storm after she posted a stunning picture with Angad. It was her amusing caption that stole the show. Sharing the photo, she wrote, 'Angad Bedi spotted in the Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered.. should I be worried ???'. Soon, fans rushed to drop laughing emoticons on the post.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on the work front

Angad Bedi is awaiting the digital release of his upcoming web show- MumBhai which also stars Sandeepa Dhar, Sikandar Kher, Sunny Hinduja, Vishwas Kini, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Madhurima Roy, Priyank Sharma and others. MumBhai will entail the story of how a police officer and encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty would get to any lengths to clean up his city. However, he later gets puzzled in his own mission. The trailer of the show received a thumbs up from fans.

Neha Dhupia is a part of the Roadies Revolution, with Prince Narula, Varun Sood and Nikhil Chinapa. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur made a virtual appearance on her talk show, No Filter Neha, Season 5. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and others joined the virtual chat.

