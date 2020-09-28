Angad Bedi’s First Look From 'Mum-Bhai' Evokes Curiosity Around The Crime Series

Angad Bedi will soon be in the Ekta Kapoor directorial crime and thriller web series, Mum-Bhai. The actor took to his social media to share his first look from the same. The show revolves around the friendship of a cop and a gangster. It is produced by Apoorva Lakhia and will be streamed on the OTT platforms, ALT Balaji and Zee5 Premium.

Also Read: Angad Bedi Shares Adorable Video Of His 'Dhakad' Daughter Mehr, Fans Call Her 'doll

Angad Bedi looks dapper in a monochrome shot

Talking about his look from the same, Angad can be seen posing for a candid frame in a lovely monochrome shot. The Zoya Factor actor can also be seen sporting a beard for the same. He also credited photographer, Shashank Desai for the beautiful click. His fans expressed their excitement for the project in the comments section leaving some heart emojis for the same. Take a look at the first look of Angad from Mum-Bhai and the reaction of the fans to the same.

Angad Bedi on his injury on the Mum-Bhai sets

Recently, Angad had suffered from an injury on the sets of the upcoming project. He got his jaw broken while shooting for Mum-Bhai. In an interview with mid-day, the actor revealed that he had been shooting for the final leg of Ekta Kapoor’s Mum-Bhai. The series depicts the unlikely relationship between a cop and a gangster. Angad suffered a serious injury while shooting for an action sequence with his co-star Sikander Kher. Even though they rehearsed extensively for the scene, an untimely elbow blow left the Pink actor with a broken jaw and a bruised lip.

Also Read: Angad Bedi Misses Being 'wild & Free Outdoors' As He Shares Shirtless Beach Pic

In the same interview, Angad also explained how Sikander’s character is like an elder brother to his character and how he plays a vital role in making him a cop. He further went on to say that they were shooting at an Akhada and kept at least a foot’s distance while rehearsing the stunts. However, while filming they went on to change a particular move. The Soorma actor added that what was supposed to be a punch turned into an elbow blow.

Recalling his injury, Angad stated that he moved in the wrong direction and Sikander’s elbow hit his face directly. Due to this incident, the shooting was immediately called off as Angad needed urgent medical attention. He also concluded by saying that he had to keep icing his face throughout the night and affirmed that he will get better. Angad had added that his upper lip is still swollen.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Combined Net Worth Is Massive; See Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.