Angad Bedi Says "I’m Missing Cricket In Whites", Fans Assume It's A Hint For Inside Edge 3

Angad Bedi took to Instagram to post a couple of photos featuring him in an all-white Test cricket attire. Fans were quick to assume that it may be the promo image for Inside Edge Season 3. The actor looked quite dapper in his cricketer avatar and thus fans were delighted to see him in the new post.

Angad Bedi misses Test cricket format

Taking to Instagram, the actor mentioned that he is missing the Test cricket format. He shared a couple of pictures of himself in a retro look as termed by fans. He wore an all-white jersey along with a sweater and posed for the camera. The actor also sported a moustache that gave quite a vintage look to the pictures he uploaded.

Further on, he captioned the image mentioning that he is enjoying the IPL currently; however, he does also miss the cricket in white. Thus Angad Bedi implied that it is Test cricket that he has been missing a lot. Angad also added the hashtag which said, Test cricket is the best cricket. Following this, fans were quick to judge that perhaps the actor has something bigger in store than just a picture of himself.

After uploading the post, Angad Bedi uploaded several fan stories on his Instagram. The stories spoke about how amazing Inside Edge is and how they want a third season. Several such stories were taken into account as Angad shared them on his stories. This eventually led fans to believe that perhaps Angad is gearing up for the third Inside Edge season.

Fans were in complete awe and admiration of his look as a Test cricketer. Therefore, he received a number of praises and positive comments for his look. While Angad did respond to some people in the comments, he refrained from commenting on the Inside Edge comments. However, the subtle hints from his story caught the attention of fans. Over the years, fans have praised Angad Bedi for his amazing work on Inside Edge in the previous two seasons. Therefore, fans are now wishing for a third season of it.

