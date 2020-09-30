Angad Bedi Shares Amusing Blooper, Calls It His 'set Life'; Watch Video

On Tuesday night, Angad Bedi posted a blooper from his indoor shoot. In the short clip, Angad could be seen getting ready with his hairstylist, whilst sipping on some coffee. As soon as he noticed that one of his team members was capturing the moment, he asked him to not shoot as he was wearing a vest. "I'm just seeing, I won't post it," said the person who recorded Angad's video.

However, Angad himself found the video funny and posted it on his social media. Sharing the clip, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor wrote, "#bloopers. LAAO assi karta post!!!! #setlife." Soon, fans of the actor rushed to comment on his post. While many dropped hearts, some also dropped fire emoticons on Angad Bedi's video.

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Bedi posted a picture with little Mehr, in which the duo could be seen spending some memorable moments together. Angad held Mehr's legs whilst she played with her ball. Next was a video in which Mehr was seen punching her daddy's face.

Sharing the posts, Angad went on to call her his 'lifeline'. Soon, Pulkit Samrat and Neha Dhupia dropped hearts. Earlier, he posted another priceless throwback picture that gave a glimpse of the time when Mehr travelled in the plane. "I knew you were trouble daddy's little girl. Thank you for capturing this moment Neha", he wrote.

Angad was last seen in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on Netflix. The movie is written by Nikhil Mehrotra, along with Sharan. It narrates the life and journey of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The flick stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij, Angad, among others.

Recently, Angad Bedi teased fans with his first look in the upcoming crime and thriller web series, Mum-Bhai. In the black and white poster, Angad could be seen thinking of something, as he looked at the city of Mumbai. Helmed by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolves around the friendship between a cop and a gangster. It is produced by Apoorva Lakhia and will be streamed on the OTT platforms, ALT Balaji and Zee5 Premium.

