Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Combined Net Worth Is Massive; See Details

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in 2018 and have an adorable daughter, Mehr, together. The couple always wins hearts of their fans by sharing on social media their endearing reel videos with their daughter Mehr. Having worked in numerous films, series and shows, here are details about the combined net worth of the couple.

Angad Bedi's net worth

Angad Bedi’s net worth is around $5 million according to trendcelebsnow. The main sources of his income are acting in films and TV shows and modelling. The 37-year-old actor is the son of Bishan Singh Bedi. Bishan Singh Bedi is considered as an all-time legendary spinner who played for Indian Cricket team.

Source of income

The major source of income for Angad Bedi is his career in films and television. The actor started made his acting debut with Kaya Taran in 2004 and went on to be a part of films like Dear Zindagi, Ungli, Pink and FALTU. He has also been featured in television shows like Fear Factor, 24, Emotional Atyachar and Extraaa Innings T20.

Neha Dhupia's net worth

According to Trendcelebsnow, the net worth of Neha Dhupia is between $1 million and $5 million. Which when converted to INR, is around Rs 7 crores and Rs 37 crores. Here are more details about her source of income.

Neha Dhupia's career

Neha Dhupia started her acting career in the year 200, before that she had appeared in Minnaram as a child artist. The actor gained fame from her Bollywood debut film, Qayamat: City Under Threat in the year 2003. The film marked her Bollywood debut.

She went on to do films like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Chup Chup Ke, Helicopter Eela, Ungli and Hindi Medium. The actor hosts her own talk show, BFF with Vogue and is one of the judges and gang leaders in the television reality show, MTV Roadies. She is very popular on social media.

Source of income

Neha Dhupia’s major source of income comprises of her career in the film and television industry. The actor charges fees for appearing in events and ceremonies as well. Moreover, she has been the brand ambassador for brands like Panasonic, Gitanjali Group, Colors Mobile and Gillette Venus.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Angad Bedi Instagram

