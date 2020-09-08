Angad Bedi Suffers A Major Jaw Injury On The Sets Of Ekta Kapoor's 'MumBhai'

Angad Bedi recently suffered from an injury on the sets of his upcoming project. He got his jaw broken while shooting for his upcoming web series MumBhai. Directed by Ekta Kapoor MumBhai is a thriller series based on crime. It revolves around the friendship of a cop and a gangster. However, the shooting came to a halt after Angad’s injury.

In an interview with mid-day, Angad revealed that he had been shooting for the final leg of Ekta Kapoor’s MumBhai. The series documents the unlikely relationship between a cop and a gangster. Angad suffered a serious injury while shooting for an action sequence with co-star Sikander Kher. Even though they rehearsed extensively for the scene, an untimely elbow blow left him with a broken jaw and a bruised lip.

In the interview, Angad also explained how Sikander’s character is like an elder brother to his character and how he plays a vital role in making him a cop. He further adds that they were shooting at an akhada and kept at least a foot’s distance while rehearsing the stunts. However, while filming they changed a particular move.

He added that what was supposed to be a punch turned into an elbow blow. Recalling his injury, he stated that he moved in the wrong direction and Sikander’s elbow hit his face directly. Due to this incident, the show was immediately called off as Angad needed urgent medical attention. He concluded by saying that he had to keep icing his face throughout the night and affirmed that he will get better. However, reportedly, his upper lip is still swollen.

On the work front

Angad Bedi made his debut with the film Kaya Taran in 2004. He also featured in films such as F.A.L.T.U, Pink, Dear Zindagi, Tiger Zinda Hai, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ungli. Apart from movies, Angad Bedi has also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3 and has hosted reality shows like Cook Na Kaho and Emotional Atyachar. In 2017, Angad Bedi starred as a lead in the web series called Inside Edge that is streaming on Amazon Prime.

