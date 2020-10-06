Angad Bedi Shows Netizens How To Use A Fire Extinguisher; Fans Thank Him For 'Useful Info'

Angad Bedi recently shared a short clip of him teaching netizens how to use a fire extinguisher. In the video, he clearly explained how the fire extinguisher works and how to use it during any fire emergency. Check out Angad Bedi’s Instagram video that was recorded by "the Mrs".

Angad Bedi teaches how to use a fire extinguisher

Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip where he can be seen demonstrating the steps as to how to use a fire extinguisher. In the video, he can be seen holding a fire extinguisher in his hand. He begins by showing a yellow seal on the extinguisher which needs to be taken out in order to use it further. He later shows a pin right next to the lever of the fire extinguisher and explains how one’s thumb needs to be away from the lever in order to pull out the pin.

He demonstrates it by pulling out the pin and then shows the final step. Angad Bedi then shows that the base of the extinguisher needs to be pointed towards the fire and then the lever must be pressed. He also states that one needs to quickly move back after this otherwise the smoke would come onto them.

Angad Bedi went to explain the entire process so that anyone can use a fire extinguisher in times of need. In the caption, he mentioned that he is sharing this video for his fans just in case there is a fire. He stated that the video is just for basic knowledge which he gained and wished to share with his fans. He added that this year hasn't been kind to all and this process might become useful for many. In the end, he didn’t miss out to thank wife Neha Dhupia for helping him make this video. Many of his fans thanked him for this video for providing such useful information. Take a look.

Angad Bedi has a bunch of amazing videos on his Instagram handle through which he keeps sharing his reel and real-life glimpses. Let’s take a look at Angad Bedi’s videos on his Instagram handle.

In this video, one of the acquaintances of Angad can be seen capturing him while he was getting his hair done. Angad got a bit angry with him and asked not to make the video as he was wearing his undershirt. But later, he himself posted this video and ridiculed it. All his fans loved this video and were seen laughing out hard in the comment section.

