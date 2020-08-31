Angad Bedi Turns Cop For 'Mumbhai', Shares BTS Pictures As He Gets 'into Bhaskar Shetty'

Actor Angad Bedi who will be seen donning the cap of a cop in Ekta Kapoor’s next web show titled Mumbhai has resumed shooting for the same. The actor who will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai police officer named Bhaskar Shetty shared a few BTS pictures from the shooting sets while giving a glimpse of his looks as he gets into the layers of his character.

Angad Bedi to play a cop in his next web show

In one of the pictures on Instagram, Angad flaunted his looks like a fierce cop. While captioning the post, the actor who is basking in the success of his last venture, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, wrote 'Getting into #BHASKARSHETTY'. The post received a thunderous amount of appreciation and from his fans. Angad’s wife and actress Neha Dhupia who was taken aback after seeing her husband’s charming looks hilariously commented that she would like to date Angad’s look in the third picture.

One of the users who were curious to know about the project asked Angad to explain more about his character. Another user who was completely awestruck after seeing his looks expressed her astonishment after seeing him. A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that she is really excited about this project. Another fan of the actor chimed in and asked the actor about the third installment of Inside Edge.

As per reports, the story of the suspense thriller is set in the nineties. In January, Angad met several policemen who were in service in Mumbai around that time, to understand their first-hand experiences. Some of them have given him constructive advice, which he will be using to bring alive his character of Bhaskar Shetty.

(Image credit: Angad Bedi/ Instagram)

