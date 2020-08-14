'Masaba Masaba' Trailer: Check Out The Meaning Of The Name And What Else Trailer Reveals

The trailer of Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, is out now. From the looks of it, it seems the viewers are in for an intriguing insight into the life of the celebrated fashion designer. However, many of the fans are still wondering the meaning of the name Masaba. Here what you need to know about it.

Meaning of Masaba

As per many crowd-sourced sites, the name Masaba has several different meanings. While some state that Masaba is the language of a community in Eastern Ugandan districts, others say that Masaba refers to the word princess in Swahili. Some sites also state that the name stands for courage and innovation.

Another meaning of Masaba is a peak of Mount Elgon which is located in East Africa. The mountain’s highest point is named as Wagagai, which is located entirely within Uganda. However, this reference has also been used in Masaba Masaba trailer, which was recently released by Netflix.

'Masaba Masaba' trailer

As seen at the end of the trailer, Masaba visits a shop where she sees her own prints getting sold. She tells the shopkeeper that is her print. In answer to that, he responds by saying, “Ye imported print hai… Masaba print”. To which Masaba questions, “Masaba Koun Hai”. And, the shopkeeper gives a hilarious answer stating, “Wo ek country hai Africa Mein”.

About Masaba Gupta's show

The trailer of Masaba Masaba introduces Masaba, a fashion designer who runs her label. She also has a complicated relationship with her mother (played by real-life mother, Neena Gupta). She is always juggling her professional life with personal aspects. The trailer shows Masaba handling a work crisis, having a discussion with her partner Satyadeep Misra, and confronting a salesman selling cheap knockoffs of her designs.

Moreover, a couple of celebrity cameos by Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani and choreographer Farah Khan can also be spotted. In one scene, Masaba sarcastically also dismisses the idea of designing an outfit for a client’s dogs. Written and helmed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Vineyard Films, the show Masaba Masaba also features Neil Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, Tanuj Virwani, Shibani Dandekar and Gajraj Rao in the important roles.

