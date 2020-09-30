Bhumi Pednekar's Take On 'ideal Guy' Revealed By Neha Dhupia As Latter Spills The Beans

Bhumi Pednekar recently graced Neha Dhupia's NoFilter Neha Season 5 over a video chat. Amid their conversation, the former revealed a lot of interesting secrets. However, the tables turned when Neha Dhupia spilled the beans on what she has known so far about Bhumi's take on 'ideal guy'.

Neha shared a snippet from her video chat in which she said, "This is what we've got about your ideal guy." Neha further went on to mention that Bhumi likes the 'wit of Shah Rukh Khan', 'the looks of Ryan Gosling', 'the discipline of Aamir khan', 'the stamina of Ranveer Singh', 'the humour of Kartik Aaryan', 'the heart of Ayushmann Khurrana', 'the money of Akshay Kumar' and the 'talent of Vicky Kaushal'. Soon, Bhumi gave it a thumbs up and said 'Oh yeah'.

More so, in the same interaction, Bhumi Pednekar also stated that Sidharth Malhotra could be a good 'gym instructor' and Kartik Aaryan is that one perfect person who always gives 'gyaan'. Adding to this, Pednekar also called her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star 'anokha'.

Bhumi Pednekar on NoFilter Neha

Earlier, stars like Sonu Sood, Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and others, also graced NoFilter Neha Season 5 virtually. Neha Dhupia is simultaneously shooting for her talk show as well as Roadies Revolution. She also invited former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on her show.

Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the success of her recently released film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She also took to her Instagram and thanked fans for showering her movie with love and extended gratitude towards the audience. Bhumi, whose film released online on Netflix, opined her views on the reopening of theatres in an interview with Hindustan Times. The actor confessed that she completely misses the big screen experience and added that watching movies in theatres had been a regular exercise for her.

What's next?

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in a comedy movie, Mr Lele, which features Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. She is also roped in for a period drama, Takht, alongside stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. Moreover, Bhumi also has Durgavati in the kitty.

