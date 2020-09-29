Neha Dhupia Wishes 'Inni Poo' Inaaya Kemmu, Shares Glimpses Of Former's Playdate With Mehr

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three years old. As wishes were pouring in for the little one, Neha Dhupia also took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures of Inaaya with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The actor wrote, 'We love u loads Inni poo'. Take a look at Neha Dhupia's wishes for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Neha & Mehr Dhupia wish Inaaya Kemmu

On September 29, Neha Dhupia shared a series of pictures featuring Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In these candid pictures, the two celeb daughters are seen playing on the terrace and enjoying the sunset. Inaaya and Mehr can be seen sharing their snacks and toys as they spent quality time with each other. In one of the images, Mehr and Inaaya hugged each other looking delightful.

While the former stunned in a white tee paired with green jogger pants, the latter wore matching tee clubbed with grey pants. Wishing Inaaya on her third birthday, Neha Dhupia wrote that they miss Inaaya and asked her to come back soon. Her Instagram caption read as 'We love u loads Inni poo ... here’s to chasing many more sunsets ðŸŒ… together , ... happy birthday ðŸ¥³ Inni... come back soon ... we miss you ! â¤ï¸'

Fans are all hearts

Watching Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Mehr Dhupia Bedi bonding over their playdate, fans and netizens went gaga. They adored seeing them together and praised the munchkins. Actor Sophie Choudry commented on Neha Dhupia's post, she called them 'cutest'. Several fans' comments include 'cute girls', 'angels', 'cutest wish', 'queens', 'adorable' and similar reactions. Take a look at some more reactions below.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three

Celebrating Inaaya's third birthday, Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable family portrait and gave a peek into the little star's special day. Here, Soha, Inaaya and Kunal held coloured icecream props as they posed for the camera. Inaaya can be seen donning a blue frilly frock. Sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan wrote, 'Three years old today'. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post.

