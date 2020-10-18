Neha Dhupia quips 'should I be worried?' as Angad Bedi 'spotted with woman in Maldives'

Maldives seems to be go-to destination for Bollywood stars at the moment. Recently, Taapsee Pannu and Mouni Roy’s trips to the popular destination and Varun Dhawan's visit had made headlines. Now, Neha Dhupia also announced that she was in Maldives with a quirky picture with Angad Bedi.

Neha Dhupia on Angad being spotted in Maldives

Neha Dhupia shared a snap of Angad Bedi being spotted with a ‘woman in black bikini and face covered’ in Maldives. She quipped ‘should I be worried?’

Aparshakti Khurrana had a quirky reaction on Neha Dhupia trying to hide herself. The actor-host quipped how Angad could be in trouble.

Their daughter Mehr has also joined the couple, as she enjoyed the 'Mickey Mouse Club.' Neha posted pictures of the little one enjoying on her Instagram stories.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi on professional front

Neha Dhupia had two ventures as hosts that is on air currently. She is putting celebrities on the spot in the podcast No Filter Neha and making contestants go through the grind in the TV show Roadies Revolution.

Angad Bedi played an Armyman in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He is now set to feature in a web series titled Mum Bhai. The actor is currently in the news for the release of his character poster. He is seen sporting a moustache and wielding a gun, as he played the character of Bhaskar Shetty.

