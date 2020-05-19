Angad Bedi Takes A Dig At Wife Neha Dhupia's Cooking, Gets Verbal 'thappad' From Taapsee

Many celebrities are trying their hands in cooking during the lockdown. Recently it was the Roadies judge Neha Dhupia who tried cooking something in the kitchen but it seems the dish did not turn out as expected. Her husband, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram to share his wife's cooking fiasco but Taapsee Pannu has the perfect solution for him.

Angad Bedi took to his Instagram account to share his wife, Neha Dhupia's disaster in the kitchen. Posting a video, he said in Punjabi that Neha had cooked vegetable bake but despite a crispy top layer, the vegetables inside were raw. He also found some faults with the sauce made to go along with it.

Angad also added a caption saying, "Good morning ji!! Vegetable bake da siyaapa sun laao ji for some #mondaymotivation ji. #siyapaapaegayaghare #happywifehappylife #stayhome #staysafe #humor #punjabi". \

However, it seems it did not sit well with Taapsee Pannu. The latter had a perfect solution for Angad saying he should have made it himself if he wanted to have it instead of asking his wife to make it. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia also had a fitting reply for her husband's dig. In the comments, she asked him to go on a diet.

In other news, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi had worked together in Soorma and Pink. In Pink, Taapsee Pannu essayed the role of one of the girls sexually assaulted by Angad Bedi's character. On the other hand, in Soorma, Angad Bedi played the role of Diljit Dosanjh's brother who had been instrumental in reviving the latter's hockey career in the movie. Taapsee Pannu featured in the role of Diljit's wife.

In an interview with a daily portal, Neha Dhupia had revealed that she was proud of Angad Bedi for his role in Soorma. She did not have any idea that the movie would become a huge success.

