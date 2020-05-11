Check Out Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Anniversary Celebration Pics Amid Lockdown

Neha Dhupia shared some heart-warming pictures with her husband Angad and daughter Mehr on the occasion of their 2nd marriage anniversary. The couple celebrated their anniversary at home during the lockdown, but they made sure that it was special in every way possible. On the occasion of their anniversary, and Mother’s Day 2020, they fed each other cake and took adorable family pictures.

Read | Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Look Adorable As They Take Compatibility Test; Watch Video

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's anniversary bash pics

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad got married on May 10th, 2018. They have a daughter Mehr with whom Neha Dhupia always posts adorable pictures. As soon as the post went up on Neha’s profile, fans flooded it with comments. Check out some fan comments below.

Read | Neha Dhupia Gets Trolled For Her Reaction To Question On 'cheating' In Compatibility Test

When Neha's anniversary wish contained a Roadies wish

Neha Dhupia had also posted another series of pictures with husband Angad. In the post, she had written about how Angad was the love of her life, support system, great father, best friend and an annoying roommate. She further joked about how it is like having five boyfriends and ended the note by saying “It’s my choice” referring to the Roadies controversy and her statement of girls being allowed to have one boyfriend or five. Check out the post below.

The couple never shies away from giving their relationship goals. They are always seen posting adorable pictures together. Check out some of those pictures below.

Read | Riddhima Kapoor's Throwback Selfies With Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir & Samara Are All Things Love

What is next for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on the work front?

On the work front, before the lockdown, Neha Dhupia was seen as a judge on the reality television show, Roadies. The filming of the show was halted because of the lockdown, but Neha Dhupia is expected to be seen in the show again after the lockdown. Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor and a television show The Verdict – State vs Nanavati. The actor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Neha Dhupia, Bollywood Moms Who Broke All Stereotypes

Read | 'It's My Choice': Neha Dhupia Brings 'Roadies' Reference In Anniversary Wish For Angad

Image credits: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.