Angad Bedi Showers Wishes On 'fearless No Filter Girl' Neha Dhupia On Her 40th Birthday

Neha Dhupia celebrated her 40th birthday on August 27. As wishes are pouring in for the actor, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle to wish his wifey Neha Dhupia. He shared a picture where he can be seen biting Neha on her cheeks. Angad Bedi wrote, "I love you my fearless no filter girl". Take a look at Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's adorable picture.

Angad Bedi wishes wife Neha Dhupia on her birthday

On August 27, Angad Bedi shared a series of pictures wishing his wife Neha Dhupia a very happy birthday. In one of the pictures, Angad can be seen holding Neha by her waist, while she had her arms around him. Here, Neha Dhupia stunned in a red netted dress. She opted for blush makeup with a dark nude lip shade. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Angad wore a simple blue shirt. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor penned a heartfelt note for his loving wife in the caption.

Angad Bedi's caption reads:

To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl. @nehadhupia #happybirthday â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹

Also Read | Angad Bedi shares BTS video of his indoor photoshoot, calls it 'new normal'

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers seemed to have loved the post by Angad for Neha Dhupia's birthday. Many of them have showered the post with love and birthday wishes for Neha. One of the users wrote, "To the apple bite of Angad, wishing you a very Happy Birthday..God bless and wish you with lots of happiness", while another commented, "Aww love the way you captioned it.... Happy bday @nehadhupia â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ stay blessed". Take a look at more comments and reactions below.

Image Credits: Angad Bedi Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Neha Dhupia shares video of daughter Mehr being excited for 'No Filter Neha 5'; watch

Angad Bedi also shared another post wishing Neha Dhupia. This time he shared a single portrait of her. In this Instagram post, Neha is seen in the pool, near its edge. Neha Dhupia wore blue and white strapped swimsuit and sported sunglasses. Check out the picture below:

Also Read | Neha Dhupia shakes a leg on 'Riptide' as she dresses up for NoFilterNeha launch

Also Read | Neha Dhupia's 'NoFilterNeha' to see no change in format; stars to discuss new normal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.