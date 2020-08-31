Neha Dhupia Shares ‘behind The Scenes’ Of Working From Home With Angad Bedi

Off late, Neha Dhupia has been keeping her followers posted about her work from home updates. The actress and radio show host has been sharing videos and pictures of the set-ups at her home, with her staff. Earlier today, Neha Dhupia shared a video of herself with husband Angad Bedi. This was her first post-lockdown shoot with her husband for a brand as shared on her Instagram.

Neha Dhupia is busy working from home

In the video snippet shared by Neha Dhupia, on her Instagram, she is seen talking to a staff member, whose name is not known. Angad Bedi is also present in the frame. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are both dressed in matching blue attires. Neha is wearing a blue Kurta with golden prints paired with denim pants and Angad is wearing a matching denim shirt with denim pants. The video is a combination of cuts from their interview with the brand, the two are seen referring to a script and also looking at the camera and speaking. At one point in the video, a camera set-up can also be seen.

Check out the video

Neha Dhupia shared the video on her IG account and wrote, “#workfromhome ... #feelitreelit ... US â¤ï¸ ... bts ðŸ¤©ðŸ’• @angadbedi.” She even tagged her husband in the video. Neha had earlier shared a still from the same shoot, which suggests that the work from the home situation has been going on for a while with the couple. Apart from that, the video received several reactions from her followers.

The still shared by Neha

Check out fan reactions on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Instagram

Snippet Credits: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia keeps her fans posted about her work life

This is not the first time that Neha Dhupia shared a video from her work from home rendezvous. She has been keeping her fans updated on the situation at home. Check out some of the stills as shared by the actress.

