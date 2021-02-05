If You Loved Angad Bedi In 'MumBhai', Here Are His Other Notable Works One Can Binge On

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi played a police officer in the Alt Balaji web series titled as MumBhai. The series was released on November 12, 2020. It is directed by Baljit Singh Chaddha and Akshay Choubey. MumBhai cast includes Sandeepa Dhar, Sikandar Kher, Karamveer Chaudhary, Sameer Dharmadhikari and Madhurima Roy among others. The plot of the series revolves around an encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty who has a record of making 83 encounters. If one liked Angad Bedi's MumBhai, here are other movies he starred in which must be definitely watched.

Here is a watchlist of Angad Bedi’s movies

1. Kaya Taran

This was Angad’s debut film and was set against the backdrop of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The film also won the Aravindan Puraskaram which is awarded to the best maiden filmmaker. Angad Bed’s performance was highly appreciated in this film.

2. F.A.L.T.U

This 2001 comedy film revolves around four best friends who never get good grades in colleges. Therefore, to earn money, they make up a fake college to dupe people of money. Angad played the role of Niranjan Nair in the film. It has an IMDB rating of 4.6.

3. Ungli

The plot of this film revolves around a group of vigilantes who use unconventional methods to catch corrupt police officers. But a street smart policeman ends up joining the gang in the course of catching them. Angad played the role of Kalim in the film. It has an IMDB rating of 5.7.

4. Pink

This 2016 courtroom drama revolves around a woman who is molested by a politician’s nephew. But when she registers a case against him, questions on the woman’s character are raised. Angad played the negative character of Rajveer Singh. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is one of the best of Angad Bedi's movies.

5. Dear Zindagi

The plot of the movie revolves around a girl who suffers from insomnia after facing several bad outcomes in her career and relationships. She sees a therapist for the same. Angad played the character of Sid in the film and it has an IMDB rating of 7.6. This is one of the most interesting of Angad Bedi's movies.

6. The Zoya Factor

The plot of this movie revolves around a woman who turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. But she is soon forced to choose between her career and the love of her life who is the captain of the team. Angad played the character of Robin Rawal in the film and it has an IMDB rating of 4.2.

Image courtesy- @angadbedi Instagram

