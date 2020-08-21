Angad Bedi's Meme On How First Flight After COVID 19 Will Look Like Is HILARIOUS!

Actor Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme about the current COVID 19 situation. Through the video, he has indicated how he misses traveling and vacations as it is forbidden in the present scenario. The video is being shared by a number of users across social media platforms as they find it quite relatable due to travel restrictions.

Angad Bedi’s COVID 19 meme

Actor Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to share a COVID 19 meme about travel restrictions that apply on various places across the globe. In the meme posted, a flight is taking off but there is a major twist in the way it functions. The flight can be making a transition as it acts like a bird, flapping its wings and going around in circles.

The white plane takes off from the runway and meets a bird on its way and starts dancing with it. The two animated objects in the video are seen looking at each other and celebrating the special moment with a few quirky dance steps. The ‘Air France’ flight is shown moving with the upbeat music that plays in the background. The hilarious meme was quick to go viral amongst the people within hours of its release.

Read Nora Fatehi's 'Pachtaoge' Female Version Is All About Love, Heartbreak And Self-liberation

Also read 'Gunjan Saxena': Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi & Director On Why The Movie Felt Personal

Through the video posted, the actor has put forth his eagerness to travel again. He has written that the first flight after COVID 19 will bring a different kind of happiness to the world. Even though the flights are currently working, people have been trying not to travel as it would put their health at risk. Have a look at the video shared by Angad Bedi previously here.

With the ongoing pandemic, a number of celebrities have been taking to social media to speak about how much they miss traveling around the world. They have been posting various throwback pictures from their best vacations while hoping that the situation will come under control soon. A number of actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ileana D’Cruz had spoken about how much they miss relaxing on the beach along with their families and friends. On the other hand, some people have been missing mountains and the peace that comes with it.

Read Neha Dhupia Participates In A Task With Contestants Of 'MTV Roadies'; See Pics

Also read Baba Sehgal Gives A Desi Touch To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's 'Senorita' Cover; Watch

Image Courtesy: Angad Bedi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.