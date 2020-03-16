Angad Bedi's Net Worth Unaffected As He Continues To Support Wife Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi is known for his work in many Bollywood films and TV shows. He was last seen in the popular OTT series Inside Edge. He is known for his roles in films like Dear Zindagi, Pink, Ungli and F.A.L.T.U. He is married to Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia. Here is a look at the actor’s net worth.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Hits Back At Trolls On Neha Dhupia; Says 'Ukhad Lo Jo Ukhad Na Hai'

Angad Bedi’s net worth

According to various media reports, Angad Bedi’s net worth is around $ 4.5 million. The main sources of his income are acting in films and TV shows and modelling. The 37-year-old actor is the son of Bishan Singh Bedi. Bishan Singh Bedi is considered as an all-time legendary spinner who played for Indian Cricket team.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia's Reply To Angad Bedi's Comment On Her Pic Is Super Witty; Read More

Angad Bedi’s take on wife Neha Dhupia's controversy

Angad Bedi stood firmly behind his wife Neha Dhupia amidst all the controversy. He also took to his Instagram to share the note that Neha Dhupia shared. He also took to his Instagram and shared five different photographs with Neha Dhupia. Angad Bedi captioned the post saying, 'Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!! @nehadhupia ✊️✊️ #itsmychoice'.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Cute Photos With Daughter Will Melt Your Heart!

Neha Dhupia was recently slammed for her comments on the reality show Roadies Revolution. She received massive backlash on social media for her comments. She also went on to pen down a heartfelt note about the whole controversy. Angad Bedi has stood behind his wife firmly amidst all controversy.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are The New 'Raj And Simran'; See These Pictures To Believe

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.