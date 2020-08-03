Angad Bedi Has Special Message For Reel-life Sister Janhvi Kapoor On Raksha Bandhan

Actor Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to wish his followers a Happy Raksha Bandhan through a heartfelt note. In the note, he has mentioned his reel life sister Janhvi Kapoor and his real-life sister Neha Bedi along with a pair of pictures. The actor has also mentioned what Raksha Bandhan has meant to him over the years while encouraging people to spread love and positivity on this day. The post has received a lot of love in the comments section as people are loving the adorable note.

Angad Bedi on Raksha Bandhan

Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to wish his reel and real-life sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He posted two pictures, one of which is with his Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-star Janhvi Kapoor while another picture is with his sister Neha Bedi. In both the pictures, he can be seen blissfully smiling at the camera while posing with the beautiful ladies.

In the caption for the post, Angad Bedi had mentioned how Raksha Bandhan has been an important part of growing up for him. He wished his followers and his sisters while mentioning how the special day holds too many memories.

Angad Bedi spoke about how Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl gave him the opportunity to play the character of a brother on-screen. He has written that he has been the kind of brother to call out and be 'brutally honest' while also being supportive. The actor has also thanked Janhvi Kapoor for being a great on-screen sister.

Angad Bedi has also kick-started an initiative to spread love and positivity. He has asked his followers to use the hashtag, ‘#bettertogether’ while sharing their anecdotes of love and support. Have a look at the pictures posted on Angad Bedi’s Instagram here.

Angad Bedi is all set to star in a biopic film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, where he will play a supportive brother to Janhvi Kapoor’s character. The film narrates the story of the first female IAF pilot who fought against all odds. The film was directed by Sharan Sharma and will be released on the OTT platform Netflix on August 12, 2020.

