Janhvi Kapoor Announces 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer, Says It's ‘the Most Special Experience'

Recently, the Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to announce the trailer launch of her new movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress shared a poster of the film which also showcased its release date and streaming partner. The Gunjan Saxena trailer will be released at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post as, “It's been the most special experience and I couldn't possibly be more honored and excited to bring to you the trailer of #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl tomorrow at 10 am â˜ºï¸Catch the film on August 12, only on @netflix_in@dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @ayeshiraza @sharansharma @somenmishra”. Several fans showered their love on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some fans said that they were excited, some couldn’t wait for the release of the film. You can check out Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Image courtesy: Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

About Gunjan Saxena:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film based on the first Indian female Air Force pilot in combat. The role of Gunjan Saxena, the Indian Air Force pilot will be played by the Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor. This film also stars the Stree actor, Pankaj Tripathi and the Pink actor, Angad Bedi. However, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi will feature in supporting roles. As per reports, the famous singer Amit Trivedi has lent his voice to one of the Gunjan Saxena songs.

This film is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios while it is directed by Sharan Sharma. As per reports, Gunjan Saxena was going to have a theatrical release on March 13, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this film will now make a direct to digital release on Netflix. The release date of this film is August 12, 2020.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram:

Janhvi Kapoor has actively been promoting her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on her Instagram account. Recently the actress shared an Instagram post that featured glimpses of her co-actors, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi. You can check out the Instagram post here.

In another post, Kapoor gave a brief background of the first Indian Female Air force pilot in combat, Gunjan Saxena. You can check out Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post here:

All images sourced from Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

