Janhvi Kapoor Has A Perfect 'Rakhi' Gift, Fans Say 'bas Mujhe Mat Baandhna'

The festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated all over India on Monday, August 3. Several Bollywood celebrities will also be celebrating this festival at their homes. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and posted a picture with a perfect gift for one’s sister. As she posted the picture on her Instagram, a lot of fans took to the comments section and came up with hilarious replies. Here is a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Janhvi Kapoor's perfect 'Rakhi' gift

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a beautiful pictur. In the picture, she is seen holding a diya with a special gift for Rakhi. She is seen wearing a yellow traditional outfit with embellished detailing. Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful with minimal makeup. She let her hair loose in soft curls as she smiled for the camera. She captioned the post as, “The perfect Rakhi gift for your sister â˜ºï¸ Share love and togetherness with @Benetton_Perfumes â¤ï¸#UnitedDreamsTogether”. Here is a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Fans say 'bass mujhe nat baandhna'

As she posted the picture on her social media account, fans flooded the comments section with love and support. Several fans commented with heart emojis to praise the actor for her amazing look. One netizen came up with a hilarious comment as he commented his wish that he does not want Janhvi Kapoor as his sister. The user commented, “Bas mujhe mat baand na”. Several fan clubs of Janhvi Kapoor also took to the comments section and showed their support to Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post. Here is a look at the comments on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapor is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie will be premiering digitally on Netflix on August 12, 2020, three days before the Independence day of India. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role of Gunjan Saxena. The movie is a biographical film about an Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The movie is helmed by Sharan Sharma. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast features talented actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

