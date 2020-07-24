Janhvi Kapoor's 'dedication And Hunger For More' Leaves Co-star Pankaj Tripathi Impressed

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently opened up about working with actor Janhvi Kapoor in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He said that he was impressed with the actor’s dedication towards her job while portraying the role. The actor will be seen playing the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s father in the upcoming biopic film.

Pankaj Tripathi on Janhvi Kapoor

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actor spoke about working with Janhvi Kapoor and how he was impressed with the way she did her work. He said that while working with Janhvi, he had seen her dedication towards the craft. He was of the view that even though she came from a privileged background, she had a kind of sincerity towards her work. Her hunger for more and the way she explored actually left Pankaj Tripathi pleasantly impressed.

Pankaj Tripathi said that people looked from the outside, but in reality, it all depended on the individual. According to him, the kind of person that an individual was, was far more important than their background.

Previously, actor Janhvi Kapoor had also spoken about coming from a privileged family and being lucky in some matters. In an interaction with a leading journalist, the actor said that she did not have to deal with the kind of things that most women had to deal with in their respective fields. She also addressed that she did come from a slightly more privileged background and so she had been extremely lucky in the way she was treated and also in terms of the opportunities that she had.

Read 2 Years Of 'Dhadak': Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Cherish Beautiful Memories, See Pics

Also read Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is Aware Of Her Privilege And Wants To Earn Her Place

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is an upcoming film based on the real-life story of an Indian Air Force pilot. The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma who also contributed to the writing department. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

Read Janhvi Kapoor On Casual Sexism In Bollywood: 'It’s Some Sort Of Subliminal Conditioning'

Also read Janhvi Kapoor Quiz: Take This Quiz If You Are A True Janhvi Fan

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.