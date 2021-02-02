Angelina Jolie Opens Up About The 'difficult Few Years' After Split From Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt in the year 2016 had made headlines. She has remained calm even amidst very public divorce proceedings. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor recently opened up about how the last few years were very hard for her and her six children.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Spotted With Her Daughters, Zahara & Shiloh At An Ethiopian Boutique In LA

Angelina Jolie talks about healing her family

According to a report by E! Online, in an interview with British Vogue, the actor admitted that the past few years had been very hard for her and her family. When asked whether she is happy about the current stage in her life, Jolie said that she doesn't know and that she has been focusing on healing her family. She added that it feels like it's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to her body.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Sells Painting Churchill Gave As Gift To FDR

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children together including Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. She talked about an incident with her children and stated that she and her children were on the trampoline one day and her children told her not to do that because she would end up hurting herself. She further revealed that she thought to herself about how she was an action star once and now her kids were telling her not to be on the trampoline because she would hurt herself.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Shares A Hilarious Video Of Herself Disguised As Angelina Jolie, Take A Look

She remarked that her desire for action and adventure has made motherhood slightly difficult because she feels she lacks the qualities of a traditional stay-at-home mother. The star had previously shared that her kids have been her main priority, she even revealed that she split from Brad Pitt with them in mind. She added that it was the right decision and that she continues to focus on healing.

Also Read | Haaz Sleiman Says He Is Proud Of Marvel's Accomplishment Of Gay Romance In 'Eternals'

Also Read | Brad Pitt Celebrates New Year In Turks And Caicos With Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Flea

Image Credits: europaplustv official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.